Colin Cowherd: The NFL does not have a vendetta against the Saints Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:19s - Published 35 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: The NFL does not have a vendetta against the Saints James Harrison recently states he was given an envelope after knocking a player out of a game 10 years ago and Sean Payton said he doesn't think the NFL will investigate. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Payton believes there's a vendetta against his New Orleans Saints and that simply isn't true. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Colin Cowherd: The NFL does not have a vendetta against the Saints James Harrison recently states he was given an envelope after knocking a player out of a game 10...

FOX Sports - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this NFL News Colin Cowherd: The NFL does not have a vendetta against the Saints - National Football League News -… https://t.co/ac3y0fblX8 29 minutes ago Ethan Venjohn RT @BroncoFanatic97: @JonSchmidt1213 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd No I'm not going to be a hypocrite like you.There's been many times that I have… 2 days ago BroncoFanatic97 @JonSchmidt1213 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd No I'm not going to be a hypocrite like you.There's been many times that I h… https://t.co/ZEyjZpB7E1 2 days ago Duchess Wow. Colin Cowherd just denied Joe Burrow has star quality. Why does Cowherd have his job instead of me? 4 days ago James Why does Colin Cowherd have to be so mean all the time to the Browns? It’s not nice. 1 week ago Sensitive Marinara Bad roster???????? Have you not seen our free agency? did you watch the draft? Colin cowherd does nothing but shit… https://t.co/ZHdyIVdmjy 1 week ago