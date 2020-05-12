Global  

This Carrie Underwood-approved brand is launching face masks for adults and kids

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:29s - Published
This Carrie Underwood-approved brand is launching face masks for adults and kids

This Carrie Underwood-approved brand is launching face masks for adults and kids

Accessory brand The Sis Kiss first got put on because of Carrie Underwood sporting its jewelry in 2019.The woman-owned brand, known for the Be a Star Huggies earrings and the Spinner Gold Bling Ring...that Underwood wore to the Grand Olay Opry in 2019, is shifting its gears to face masks.The Sis Kiss is actually making a restock of its face masks.Its first full-coverage cheetah print mask has restocked twice and is still sold out.Currently, the brand carries three styles, which are all only available for preorder.Two are for adults, including one black mask with a pair of graphic lips placed on the front...and another with The Sis Kiss’ custom print graphic.Since the CDC recommends children two years and older wear a mask, .the brand designed one that you can color in with felt markers.The Sis Kiss has noted that the new masks aren’t ready to ship...but will be sent out approximately 30 days from the May 7 preorder date

