Sec. Sudders Discusses Massachusetts Coronavirus Testing Site Locator Map Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:48s - Published 18 hours ago Sec. Sudders Discusses Massachusetts Coronavirus Testing Site Locator Map Sec. Marylou Sudders discusses the launch of a new coronavirus testing site locator map. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Apple Maps now showing testing centers



You can now find a coronavirus testing site just by opening up the map app on your iPhone. The Apple Maps app how shows testing sites in all 50 states, and Puerto Rico. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago Texas Expands Interactive COVID-19 Testing Site Map



More than 340 test collection sites are currently listed on the map and additional locations will be added as more sites are identified. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago