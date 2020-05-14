Global  

US Men Are Less Likely to Wear Face Masks Because 'They're Not Cool,' Says Study

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
US Men Are Less Likely to Wear Face Masks Because 'They're Not Cool,' Says Study

US Men Are Less Likely to Wear Face Masks Because 'They're Not Cool,' Says Study

US Men Are Less Likely to Wear Face Masks Because 'They're Not Cool,' Says Study The study was conducted by researchers from Middlesex University London and the Berkeley Mathematical Science Research Institute.

According to the study, mandatory face coverings to mitigate the coronavirus “has a larger effect on men than on women.” Study Authors, via 'New York Post' The study also found that men are less likely than women to believe they will be affected by COVID-19.

Study Authors, via 'New York Post' Data published in the 'European Heart Journal' reveals that men are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than women.

The Centers for Disease Control currently recommends that some form of face covering is worn by everyone in public.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,427,000 people in the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus.

Nearly 87,000 people in the U.S. have died.

Study Shows Men Are Less Likely To Wear A Face Mask Because It’s A ‘Sign Of Weakness’

'Men more than women agree that wearing a face covering is shameful'
Daily Caller - Published


