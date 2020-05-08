Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate and William mark first anniversary of crisis text line Shout

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Kate and William mark first anniversary of crisis text line Shout

Kate and William mark first anniversary of crisis text line Shout

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked the first anniversary of Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, by speaking to five of the organisation’s crisis volunteers about their experience of providing support to the thousands of people who have texted Shout over the past 12 months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_catherineofcam

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge *Fan account* RT @MiddletonMaven: Duchess Catherine and Prince William mark special anniversary in latest Zoom call https://t.co/oUDn7vgr6D 4 minutes ago

sollunna

sol ramirez RT @daniellestacey1: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked @GiveUsAShout’s first anniversary as they spoke with crisis volunteers during… 12 minutes ago

7seventyjsp

jamie paul RT @LBCNews: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked the first anniversary of Shout85258, the crisis text line set up by their charit… 54 minutes ago

7seventyjsp

jamie paul RT @LBCNews: William and Kate spoke to five volunteers at Shout, the mental health crisis text line set up by their charity, to mark its fi… 1 hour ago

HelloCanada

HELLO! Canada Shout was launched by the Royal Foundation in 2019 https://t.co/32pcrckZhS 1 hour ago

LBCNews

LBC News William and Kate spoke to five volunteers at Shout, the mental health crisis text line set up by their charity, to… https://t.co/1pZ2vvpjsM 2 hours ago

MiddletonMaven

MiddletonMaven Duchess Catherine and Prince William mark special anniversary in latest Zoom call https://t.co/oUDn7vgr6D 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crisis Text Line, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline see unprecedented spikes in calls for help during pandemic [Video]

Crisis Text Line, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline see unprecedented spikes in calls for help during pandemic

The Crisis Text Line, a global service that offers counseling via text message 24/7, saw a 116% increase in volume in March. Weeks into the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders, they are now..

Credit: WTTV     Duration: 03:15Published
William and Kate left giggling as veterans share wartime stories [Video]

William and Kate left giggling as veterans share wartime stories

Residents of an East Sussex care home regaled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with stories from VE Day during a video call. Kate also revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been asked by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published