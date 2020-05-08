Kate and William mark first anniversary of crisis text line Shout
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Kate and William mark first anniversary of crisis text line Shout
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked the first anniversary of Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, by speaking to five of the organisation’s crisis volunteers about their experience of providing support to the thousands of people who have texted Shout over the past 12 months.