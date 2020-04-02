Changes at Rochester International Airport

There are a few things you need to know before you fly in or out of Rochester again

Expect some changes next time you fly.

Rochester international airport is updating its policies and procedures to keep visitors and staff safe.

All airport and airline staff are required to wear a mask in the main terminal building?

And you are strongly encouraged to wear one too.

If you don't have one?

The airport has some available.

But that's far from the only change rst is making.xxx "everybody will work together for the general health and good wellbeing of everybody involved."

You must enter the airport from this set of doors, and exit from these doors.

There's now plexiglass at the counters and security... acting as a protective barrier between staff and patrons.

Foot stickers on the ground are here to remind you to keep your distance from others.

And there are messages you'll see on screen and hear over the intercom with that same reminder.

Tsa is also updating its liquid policy... previously?

Passengers could only carry on up to 3.4 fluid onces per liquid.

For reference, this is a 2 fluid ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.

Now you can carry up to 12 fluid ounces of hand sanitizer.

This is exactly a 12 ounce bottle.

You can find hand sanitizer bottles around the terminal?

And rst is sanitizing public areas between each departure.

All of these new protocols are meant to help people going in and out of the airport stay safe.

Aviation has taken a hard hit during the pandemic?

But rst's executive director thinks flights at rst are slowly making a comeback.

"we're starting to see the ever slow movement of people coming back to flying.

Nationally, things are very down.

We're no different.

I think you're going to slowly see people making their way back to aviation and making their way back to rochester."

Rst worked with its partners at mayo and the city?

And looked at cdc guidelines to develop these new procedures.

It's a continually changing situation as more information becomes available.

But as soon as monday?

You can expect to see signs around the airport asking you to wear a mask.

