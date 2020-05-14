WATCH: Nick's first haircut after the pandemic

Weeks at least... but those doors are now open across the border in iowa.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in clear lake no?

Nick it looks like you're about to lose a few inches of hair?

Live yes amy?

I'm here at hair and company getting my first haircut since this all started.

My head is already feeling a little cooler without all this hair!

Now if you are heading out for a trim or color today, you'll need to be ready for some changes?

Appointments are going to take a little bit longer with each chair being sanitized after every customer.

Everyone is wearing masks, from the stylists to the customers, so make sure and bring one with you?

Here at hair and company they do have masks for sale in case you forget.

You'll also have to wait in the car if you arrive early and they will text you when it comes time for your appointment.

Renee kramer owns hair and company?

And told me half the battle was getting it was a scheduling nightmare.

Absolutely a scheduling nightmare.

People have been patient, the girls have been great and our clientele are superior!

Kramer also tells me she's going to have those scissors in her hands quite a bit?

She plans on working the next ten days straight to catch up on all those appointments.

Live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Tattoo shops and massage therapy salons are also reopening today.

Bars and casinos will remain closed./// minnesota's stay at home