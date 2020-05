Philadelphia Weather: Comfortable Weekend

REPORTING FROM WASHINGTONTOWNSHIP, ALYCIA REID FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".SO NICE.TASTE OF SUMMER, IT IS HOTENOUGH PEOPLE AND DOGS HAD TOREST IN THE SHADE BY THE ARTMUSEUM TODAY.LETS GET OVER TO KATE'S PLACE,SHE'S AT HER HOUSE, AND KATEWHAT A WAY TO START THEWEEKEND.WHAT A WAY TO START,INDEED, IT IS WARM,SUMMER-LIKE.IT FEELS LIKE A SUMMERWE HAVE BEACHES BEING OPENEDUP AND WE ARE DEFINITELYHEADING TOWARD SUMMER.NEXT WEEKEND MEMORIAL DAYWE HAVE A BEAUTIFUL START TOTHIS WEEKEND UNDERWAY.HOPEFULLY YOU HAD A CHANCE TOGET OUTSIDE.HERE'S A LIVE LOOK AT CURRENTCONDITIONS ACROSS THE REGION.BEHIND IT BEAUTIFUL BLUE SKIESOVER CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIATHIS AFTERNOON.85 DEGREES IN PHILADELPHIA.THAT IS OUR CURRENT OFFICIALHIGH FOR TODAY.CHANCE WE WILL CLIMB TO 86BETWEEN HOURS BUT AS OF RIGHTNOW 85, WHICH IS WELL ABOVEAVERAGE BY MORE THAN10 DEGREES.FOR TRENTON THE HIGH SO FARTODAY IS 81 DEGREES.WILMINGTON IT IS 82.ATLANTIC CITY 83.EIGHTY-SIX BRIEFLY.COOL THERE ARE IN WILDWOOD AT78 A SEA BREEZE PICKED UPACROSS THAT AREA.LOTS OF SUNSHINE ACROSS THEGENERAL REGION.WE HAVE MORE CLOUDS IN THEPOCONOS, STORMS STAYING MAINLYNORTH BUT JUST BARELY, MISSINGPOCONO REGION WE HAVE HEAVYTHUNDERSTORMS TOWARD SCRANTONAREA BUT THOSE ARE MISSING USTO THE NORTH AS ARE SEVERESTORMS RIGHT NOW ACROSSPORTIONS OF THE NEW YORKSTATE.WE HAVE A TORNADO WARNING INTOVERMONT, EASTERN NEW YORK INTOVERMONT A VERY SEVERE STORMTHERE WE ARE VERY LUCKY THISFRONT IS MISSING US TO THENORTH BUT IT WILL EVENTUALLYPUSH THROUGH LATER TONIGHTESPECIALLY FOR POCONOS, LEHIGHVALLEY WILL FALL APART BEFOREIT GETS TO PHILADELPHIA ANYSHOWERS, THUNDERSTORMS WILL BEENDING OVERNIGHT HOURS.IT DOES STAY VERY WARM.TAKE A LOOK AT THESETEMPERATURES MOVING FORWARD INTIME, 10:00 P.M.

STILL DRY.FEW STORMS PUSHING IN THEPOCONOS.THEY COULD TURN STRONG TOSEVERE BUT OFFER NIGHT JUST AFEW SCATTERED SHOWERS IN THECITY, AND THAT IS ABOUT ALL WEWILL SIANNI THEN SUN RETURNINGTOMORROW.HIGH TOMORROW CLIMBING TO80 DEGREES, STAYS SUNNY, HOT.COOLER DOWN THE SHORE.SEVENTY-ONE SATURDAY.SIXTY-ONE.MUCH COOLER ON SUNDAY.SOMETHING WE HAVE TO WATCH,TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT OFFER THENEXT TWO DAYS WILL LIKELY BETROPICAL STORM ARTHUR BYSATURDAY AND SEASON DOESN'TSTART UNTIL JUNE 1 BUT WE MAYTAP INTO MOISTURE FROM ARTHURBY NEXT TUESDAY.RAIN MOVING IN.UPPER LOSE SWING NOTHING.MOISTURE FROM THAT SYSTEMLOOKS DAMP, CHILLY NEXT WEEK,TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAYBUT WEEKEND ON EITHER SIDELOOKING GOOD AS OF RIGHT NOWAND MEMORIAL TAKE NEXTWEEKEND, GOOD NEWS GET OUTSIDEENJOY SUN WHILE HERE.