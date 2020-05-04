Global  

Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine

Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine

President Donald Trump said they are working with other countries to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine.

According to Reuters, they are also preparing for ways to distribute the vaccine once its ready.

Trump said the government will invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Former GlaxoSmithKline executive Moncef Slaoui is leading the effort and said progress would be made by the end of the year.

Experts warned it would likely take 12 to 18 months or more to get a vaccine ready for the public.

