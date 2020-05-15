Property managers concerned about fewer students returning in the fall

Some property managers are preparing for the possibility of fewer students returning to college campuses this fall.

With social campus's leasing director..

She said more students have the option to take online classes in the fall.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic..workers are making some changes to create a safe environment.

That tney need ."

"that's definitely a worry for us."

As the leasing and marketing director for social campus..brandi kirkland was excited to welcome students back to starkville in the fall..

Mississippi state university announced that students and faculty will step foot on campus once again next semester.

But with the option for distance learning..

Brandi is worried that more students could choose to do online classes...meaning more vacancies for them.

((sot)) "really just trying to make sure that we give them enough confidence or whatever is they need to know that if they want to go ahead and return for the fall, if they're tired of staying with mom and dad like they've been doing they're more than welcome to come back here."

Brandi kirkland-leasing, marketing director 0:26;06-0:41 she said with the possibility of students opting for non traditional classroom learning..

Workers are preparing to make some changes.

((sot)) "we're really try to make it to where our residents don't necessarily feel like they're in a pandemic.

Once we're able to reopen our gym and our club house and all of the amenities that they are heavily equipped with at type of cleaning tools that they need."

Workers continue to prepare for those who are returning..

Brandi said social campus is the largest student properties in starkville.

And 98% of their residents are college students.

Live in starkville nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

A recent study suggests