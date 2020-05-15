Covid-19 transmission at house party

Rochester international airport is as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds... we're finding out what may have caused a surge of cases here in olmsted county.

Public health has traced multiple cases back to a single social gathering and is sharing what's been learned.

17 people who tested positive for covi?19 are all being traced to one party in rochester.

Those individuals brought the virus to other households and workplaces but thankfully no further transmission occurred.

Commissioner mark thein wrote this facebook post talking about the importance of social distancing.

I did talk to one county commissioner who says thein should have stayed tigh?

Lipped about the party due to hippaa violations but commissioner thein tells me he didn't violate any hippaa rules since he didn't touch on the specifics of the party.

Commissioner sheila kiscaden tells me her point of view.

"commissioner thein has really been trying to engage in public debates that i see his facebook post and other things about how do we be responsible as individuals in this pandemic?

I think commissioner thein with all good intentions thought this was an example of how an individual's behavior had an impact on 17 of his closest associates."

Health officials tell me the quick work of contact tracers helped to identify the outbreak and stop the spread.

It's been over 3 weeks since the last known case of covi?

19 transmitted from the party.