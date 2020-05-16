Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Albany school district OKs furlough days

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Albany school district OKs furlough days
Officials said the furlough days will help avoid layoffs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Albany school district OKs furlough days

Greater albany school district agreed to eight days of furloughs for the 2019-2020 school year.

Those furloughs will start next week for staff, who will be furloughed on a staggered schedule.

District officials say these furloughs will save two million dollars.

School days for students won't be impacted due to distance learning.

The district says the decision was between furloughing the eight days...or losing up to 30 staff members.

The




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrCarter503

Mr. Carter RT @gtnews: The Albany school district and its staff unions have agreed to begin furloughing staff for the rest of the school year to offse… 3 days ago

LebanonExpress

LebanonExpress The Albany school district and its staff unions have agreed to begin furloughing staff for the rest of the school y… https://t.co/9d2o3O55sk 3 days ago

gtnews

GazetteTimes.com The Albany school district and its staff unions have agreed to begin furloughing staff for the rest of the school y… https://t.co/3SwXbmqMnW 3 days ago

dhnews

Democrat-Herald The Albany school district and its staff unions have agreed to begin furloughing staff for the rest of the school y… https://t.co/pDCFmmp717 3 days ago