Albany school district OKs furlough days

Officials said the furlough days will help avoid layoffs.

Greater albany school district agreed to eight days of furloughs for the 2019-2020 school year.

Those furloughs will start next week for staff, who will be furloughed on a staggered schedule.

District officials say these furloughs will save two million dollars.

School days for students won't be impacted due to distance learning.

The district says the decision was between furloughing the eight days...or losing up to 30 staff members.

