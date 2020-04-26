Covid Clusters

News 12 now at 11.

Zip code 3-7-4-0-7 encompasses an area of southern hamilton county touching the georgia state line.

It's this section, the hamilton county health department says, is seeing a recent increase in covid-19 cases.

Hamilton county health administrator becky barnes: "this does not mean people in 37407 should be in fear.

It means that they should wear a mask and practice the social distancing when they go out as we have asked everyone to do."

East lake is one of the neighborhoods in the zip code seeing an increase of covid cases.

East lake neighborhood association president linda richards explains her concerns.

East lake neighborhood association president linda richards: "staying informed, keeping the neighborhood informed about what's going on and the other concern is having access to testing and healthcare, being able to get access to healthcare."

Community members describe the area as diverse.

In general, people from all kinds of groups have not been immune to the virus.

The hamilton county health department breaks down reported positive case numbers.

Hispanic la paz chattanooga communications coordinator lily sanchez: "it's a bit of a catch-22, right.

It's unfortunate that the numbers have increased, but it's fortunate that the information about testing available is reaching the community."

Lily sanchez is with la paz chattanooga.

The organization has been reaching out to the latino and hispanic communities through social media, their clientele and spanish radios.

Sanchez says the number of hispanic cases could come from more testing, but also from the way the families live.

La paz chattanooga communications coordinator lily sanchez: "many of them have larger families or live in multi-family homes.

Many of them work essential jobs and so it's just a matter of out of necessity they may not be able to take the same measures that other residents in the area are able to make."

La paz chattanooga communications coordinator lily sanchez: "we as a whole, city and region need to maybe perhaps need to reassess and ensure that employers who are employing essential workers are taking the necessary steps within their own entities to ensure that their employees are working in safe conditions and are empowered with the information."

Health administrator becky barnes says recent increasing numbers of cases have followed the same trend they've seen over a week and a half: cases linked to workplaces and spread within families.