shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program begins in Nevada YOU CAN NOW FILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT - - THROUGH THESTATE DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENTTRAINING AND REHABILITATION.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT THE LASVEGAS D-E-T- R HEADQUARTERS - -TO SHOW YOU HOW.SEAN?NINA - PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WAITINGMONTHS FOR THIS - - HOLDINGONTO EVERY PENNY THEY HAVELEFT.IT COULD BE A LIFE-LINE FORLITHOUSANDS HERE IN THEENTERTAINMENT CAPITOL OF THECOUNTRY.D-E-T-R IS NOW ROLLING OUT THEPANDEMIC UNEPLOYMENT ASSISTANCEPROGRAM - ESTABLISHED BY THEFEDERAL "CARES" ACT.THIS MEANS - STARTING TODAY - -GIG WORKERS - SELF EMPLOYEDPEOPLE - ANYONE WHO DIDN'T WORKENOUGH HOURS TO QUUALIFY FORTRADITIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT - - ORPEOPLE WHO WERE GOING TO STARTWORK BUT COULDN'T BECAUSE OFCOVID-19 - - CAN ALL APPLY FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.THAT'S 39 WEEKS OF ASSISTANCE -- STARTING RETROACTIVELY BACKTO FEBRUARY SECOND.D-E-T-R DIRECTOR HEATHERKORBULIC IS URGING PEOPLE TOFILE ONLINE - - BUT SHE SAYSTHEY HAVE RE-OPENED THEIRALORICA CALL CENTER TO PROCESSPUA CLAIMS.SHE SAYS THEY'RE BRACING FOR ABIG RUSH.THEY EXPECT AT LEAST 70THOUSAND PEOPLE TO APPLY.HEATHER KORBULIC/DETR DIRECTOR"WE DO HAVE 100 CALL CENTERSTAFF WORKING FOR THE ALORICACALL CENTER, THE PUA CALLCENTER WHO WILL BE AVAILABLEOVER THE WEEKEND, HOWEVER WE DOEXPECT A SIGNIFICANT HIGH CALLVOLUME AND WE EXPECT THATFILERS WILL HAVE TO WAIT."TO MAKE SURE YOUR WAIT DOESN'TLEAD TO MORE HEADACHES - -HERE'S WHAT YOU'LLNEED BEFORE YOU FILE.MAKE SURE THAT YOU HAVEDOCUMENTATION OF YOUR EARNINGSFOR THE LAST TAX YEAR.THAT MEANS TAX FORMS - PAYSTUBS - INVOICES - EVERYTHINGTHAT SHOWS YOU HAVE WORKED - -OR PLANNED TO WORK BEFORE THISPANDEMIC BROKE OUT.THE CALL CENTER IS OPENSTARTING AT EIGHT THIS MORNINGTHROUGH EIGHT TONIGHT ANDTOMORROW NIGHT.AFTER THAT - THE CALL CENTER ISOPEN EIGHT TO EIGHT MONDAYTHROUGH FRIDAY - - AND EIGHT TONOON ON SATURDAY.D-E-T-R EXPECTS THAT PAYMENTSUNDER THIS PROGRAM WILL BEGINTO GO OUT - - BEFORE THE END OFTHE MONTH.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.INITIAL UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS AREDOWN FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT