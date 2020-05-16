Southend Seafront trader: ‘This is the dry run’

The chairman of Southend Seafront Trade Association has said that the reopening of some of its shops this weekend could be ‘the dry run’ for the rest of the country.

Martin Richardson added that "if we get it right, it could be the precedent for getting arcades, pubs and restaurants back open".

It's the first weekend since the government eased restrictions in England allowing households to drive to beauty spots to exercise.

Report by Patelr.

