T-Mobile Eliminating Sprint This Summer
|
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:27s - Published
T-Mobile Eliminating Sprint This Summer
New York (CNN Business) The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval.
A federal judge will rule in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine, the Wall Street Journal reported.
News of the potential green light sent Sprint's stock up a stunning 64% in premarket trading.