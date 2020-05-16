Global  

Spectacular video from inside the cockpit shows Thunderbirds flying over California

Spectacular footage from inside the cockpit shows US Air Force Thunderbirds flying over California to pay tribute to frontline workers.

Six fighter jets flew in formation across parts of Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura, Orange and Riverside counties throughout the day.

Los Angeles County has recorded over 36,000 cases of coronavirus infection, with more than 1,700 deaths.

Report by Avagninag.

