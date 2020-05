Search suspended for Vero Beach High School senior missing at sea Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:15s - Published 20 minutes ago Search suspended for Vero Beach High School senior missing at sea The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for missing Vero Beach High School senior Lenton Ward on Friday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Search suspended for Vero Beach High School senior missing at sea SUSPENDED THE SEARCH FOR AMISSING VERO BEACH HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENT. LENTON "TY" WARDDISAPPEARED WHILE SWIMMINGNEAR JENSEN BEACH ONWEDNESDAY. RESCUE EFFORTS FORTHE HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR TOOKMORE THAN 58 HOURS AND COVEREDTHE SIZE OF THE STATE OF RHODEISLAND.THE U-S SPACE FORCE DELAYEDTHE LAUNCH O





