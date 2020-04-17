J.C. Penney Filed For Bankruptcy Protection

Global  

J.C.

Penney Co Inc.

Filed for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, they plan to permanently close some stores and are exploring a possible sale.

The store said it reached an agreement with existing lenders for $900 million of debtor-in-possession financing.

The retailer said it has an additional $500 million in cash on hand before the bankruptcy filing.

The 118-year-old department store chain once operated more than 1,600 locations.

