J.C. Penney Filed For Bankruptcy Protection

J.C.

Penney Co Inc.

Filed for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, they plan to permanently close some stores and are exploring a possible sale.

The store said it reached an agreement with existing lenders for $900 million of debtor-in-possession financing.

The retailer said it has an additional $500 million in cash on hand before the bankruptcy filing.

The 118-year-old department store chain once operated more than 1,600 locations.