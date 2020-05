Congressman Horsford admits to extramarital affair, opponents react Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:26s - Published 1 hour ago Congressman Horsford admits to extramarital affair, opponents react Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford of Nevada has acknowledged he had an extramarital affair with a woman who said the on-and-off relationship began in 2009 before ending last September, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP). 0

Congressman Horsford admits to extramarital affair, opponents react ADMITTING TO CHEATING ON HISWIFE.IN THE PODCAST CALLED "MISTRESSFOR CONGRESS" GABRIELA LINDER..WHO GOES BY THE NAME 'LOVEJONES' CLAIMS SHE HAD AN AFFAIRWITH HORSFORD ON AND OFF FORABOUT 10 YEARS...STARTING IN 2009 WHEN HORSFORDWAS A STATE SENATOR.SHE SAYS THE RELATIONSHIP ENDEDLAST YEAR.IN A STATEMENT SENT TO THEASSOCIATED PRESS..HORSFORD WRITES...I'M DEEPLY SORRY TO ALL OFTHOSE WHO HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BYTHIS VERY POOR DECISION, MOSTIMPORTANTLY MY WIFE AND FAMILY.OUT OF CONCERN FOR MY FAMILYDURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME, IASK THAT OUR PRIVACY ISRESPECTED.REPUBLICAN SAM PETERS..WHO IS ALSO RUNNING FORNEVADA'S 4TH CONGRESSIONALSEAT..IS CALLING FOR AN INVESTIGATIONINTO HORSFORD...CITING ALLEGATIONS THAT HE PAIDLINDER TO SILENCE HER.IN A STATEMENT HE WRITES.."CONGRESSMAN HORSFORD SHOULD BEIMMEDIATELY INVESTIGATED OVERTHESE ALLEGATIONS OF FINANCIALPAYOFFS, AND, IF THEALLEGATIONS ARE TRUE, RESIGN ATONCE."JENNIFER EASON -- A DEMOCRATICCANDIDATE CHALLENGING HORSEFORDIN THE RACE FOR CONGRESS ALSORELEASING A STATAMENT.IT READS IN PART -- IBELIEVE IT TO BE A PRIVATEMATTER BETWEEN HIM AND HISFAMILY, AND THE PRIVACYREQUESTED SHOULD BE GRANTED TOHIS WIFE AND CHILDREN.I BELIEVE REPRESENTATIVEHORSFORD IS AN INEFFECTIVELEGISLATOR FOR A MYRIAD OFREASONS UNRELATED TO THIS.WE HAVE A FULL STATEMENTS ONKTNV DOT COM.