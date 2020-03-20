Global  

White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick

White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick

White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick

President Donald Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general, Steve Linick.

The White House said Trump did so at the recommendation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to Reuters, two top Democrats announced they would investigate Linick’s removal.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump said he didn’t have confidence in Linick anymore.

The letter also says the firing will take effect in 30 days unless Congress intervene and convince Trump otherwise.

