shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tattoo parlors reopen in the metro 03:48 5741 "MY PHONE HAS BEENBLOWING UP, I MEAN LITERALLYMY PHONE HAS BEEN BLOWING UP."53VETERAN TATTOO ARTIST NECCONELSON IS INHIGH DEMAND AFTER WEEKS OF BEINGOUT OF WORK BECAUSE OF COVID 19BUSINESSCLOSURES.ON SATURDAY NELSON WAS ABLE TORETURN TOHIS PASSION OF CREATING BODY ARTFORHIS CLIENTS.HE SAYS HE'S BEEN GETTING READYTOENFORCE THE EXPECTED STRICTERSANITATIMEASURES FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKSNO"I'VE BEEN CLEANING RELIGIOUSLYOF COURSE."JEREMY FLOWERS IS NELSON'S FIRSTRETURNING CLIENT AND HE'S EAGERFOR HIS NEWTATTOO5762"IT'S BEEN A LONG GOOD MINUTEANDTODAY'S MY BIRTHDAY I WAS JUSTLIKE I CAN ADD ANOTHER TATTOO TOMY COLLECTION."AMIDST CONTINUED COVID 19CONCERNS,FLOWERS SAYS HE FEELS SAFEADDING ANOTHERTATTOO."EVERYONE HAS THEIR FACE MASK ONJUST TO BE SAFE AND ALSOGLOVES ON TO CHECK IT OUT THEYCAN LOOK AT IT TOUCH IT IN ASAFEAND PROPER WAY."UNDER STATE HEALTH GUIDELINESTATTPARLORS HAVE TO FOLLOW STRICTREGULATIONS, INCLUDING DAILYDEEP CLEANINGAND DISINFECTING, SERVICE BYAPPOINTMENT ONLY AND NO TATTOOSOR PIERCINGS AROUND THE NOSE ORMOUTH.NELSON SAYS MOST OF THE RULESARGUIDELINES HE ALREADY FOLLOWS."WHEN IT COMES TO KEEPING HISCLIENTS SAFE NELSON HASALWAYS USED EXTRA MEASURES BYUSING A DISPOSAL CLOON HIS TATTOO TABLE AND THESEFACE MASKS FOR CLIENTS WHO MNOT HAVE THEIR OWN."YELLOW 574"IT'S NOTHING REALLY CHANGEDOTHER THAN HAVING TO PUT ONMASKS AND YOU KNOW MAKE SURETHAT EVERYTHING IS DISINFECTEDEVERY 20 MINUTES."IN AN EFFORT TO ENSURE HEFOLLOWS THE NEWRULES AND KEEPS EVERYONE SAFE,NELSPLANS TO REOPEN SLOWLY.REPORTING IN JACKSON, JH 16 WAPTNEWS THE NEW JACKSON ORDER ALSO LETSGYMSREOPEN FOR BUSINESS BUT WORKERSHAVE





