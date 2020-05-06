Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech
Former US president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”.
Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
His remarks were surprisingly political and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.