Dozens cram into UK country park on first weekend since lockdown eased Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:18s - Published 8 hours ago Dozens cram into UK country park on first weekend since lockdown eased Dozens of people crowded Elvaston Castle country park in Derbyshire to cycle, walk, run and picnic after Boris Johnson announced new lockdown rules allowing the English public to gather at parks so long as they stuck to social distancing measures and only met one person from outside their household. However, according to witnesses, in some of the more tight areas of the park social distancing was incredibly difficult and crowds of people had to push past one another. 0

