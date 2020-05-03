Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After three elections, Israel gets its government

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:19s - Published
After three elections, Israel gets its government

After three elections, Israel gets its government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock but still facing a trial starting in a week for alleged corruption.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

After three elections, Israel gets its government

Israel's parliament approved on Sunday (May 17) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new unity government, ending more than a year of political deadlock after three inconclusive elections.

"An absolute majority of the public welcomes the unity government.

The public wanted a unity government and this is what the public got today." His power-sharing agreement with former election rival, centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, opens the way for the right-wing Netanyahu to proceed towards a pledged de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, land Palestinians seek for a state.

Under the accord with Gantz, Netanyahu will remain prime minister for 18 months before handing over to his new partner.

Gantz, a former armed forces chief, will be Netanyahu's defense minister and "alternate prime minister" -- a new position that Netanyahu will hold when Gantz is in charge.

Netanyahu is still facing a trial starting in a week on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, which he denies.

By assuming the "alternate" premiership once he hands over to Gantz, Netanyahu hopes to avoid having to resign from the government under legal rules that allow a prime minister to remain in office even if charged with a crime.



Recent related news from verified sources

Israel swears in new government after 3 deadlocked elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — After three deadlocked and divisive elections, and a year and a half of political...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel's Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Benjamin Netanyahu's Government [Video]

Israel's Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Benjamin Netanyahu's Government

Israel’s top court spoke out about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment on corruption charges. According to Reuters, the court said the charges don't disqualify Netanyahu from forming a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Israel's elected coalition government faces major legal hurdle [Video]

Israel's elected coalition government faces major legal hurdle

A petition to the High Court argues the power-sharing deal between Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's Blue and White party is illegal.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published