Cyclone Amphan: NDRF campaigns in WB's Sagar Island to create awareness among masses

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on May 17 made preparations in West Bengal's Sagar Island as cyclone Amphan has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The NDRF team is also doing awareness campaign for the public about the cyclone in the deployed area.

The team equipped itself with cutting equipment of concrete, wood and iron.

Each team is having boat with deep diving sets.

According to the MeT department, Cyclone Amphan that has been circling over the Bay of Bengal for the last two days and will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm raising the possibility of heavy rainfall coupled with high velocity winds in several coastal districts of Odisha and parts of Gangetic West Bengal.

