Covid update: India for global probe; 300 nurses quit; Maharashtra struggles

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:15s - Published
Covid update: India for global probe; 300 nurses quit; Maharashtra struggles

Covid update: India for global probe; 300 nurses quit; Maharashtra struggles

From India supporting a call for an international probe into the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, to Maharashtra witnessing a new 24-hour record increase in infections - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, but withdrawn its order making it mandatory for office-goers to have the Aarogya Setu app on their phone.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have crossed the 11,000-mark with respect to total Covid cases so far.

Also, over 300 nurses have quit their jobs at private hospitals in Kolkata.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the new virus.

