Covid update: China ready for probe; USA protest warning; Bhubaneswar virus-free

From China acquiescing to international pressure for an investigation into the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, to Bhubaneswar and Meghalaya's active case count reaching zero - here are the top ten updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that his administration wants to 'get rid of Covid calamity' before monsoons arrive.

Also, Karnataka has barred people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu from entering the state.

Meanwhile, experts have said that diabetics are at higher risk of death due to Covid.

