Ben Stiller On Fred Willard's Passing: 'He Could Make Anything Funny'

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Actor and comedian Fred Willard worked with dozens of fellow comedy giants during his career.

He inspired even more.

CNN reports Willard died at home on Friday, at the age of 86.

Fans may remember him for his roles in 'Best in Show,' 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' and 'Modern Family.'

He made his film debut in the 1967 film 'Teenage Mother.'

His final role was in the upcoming sitcom 'Space Force.'

Ben Stiller described Willard as a "brilliant comic actor and improvisor." He could make anything funny.

His work goes down as some of the funniest ever.

He inspired and influenced so many people in comedy.

Ben Stiller

