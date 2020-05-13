Global  

COVID-19: Curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, says Jairam Thakur

Curfew will extend in Himachal Pradesh till 31st May due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister of the state, Jairam Thakur said, "The cases of coronavirus are growing rapidly in the whole country.

Even, the cases have increased in Himachal Pradesh too.

Lockdown 4.0 will start from tomorrow (18th May), we have decided that we will continue the curfew imposed in Himachal Pradesh till 31st May."

