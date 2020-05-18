Hong Kong lawmakers battle for control of the House Committee Video Credit: EyePress News - English - Duration: 00:54s - Published 20 hours ago Hong Kong lawmakers battle for control of the House Committee HONG KONG - There was mayhem once again in Legco on Monday with pro-democracy lawmakers dragged out and left lying injured on the floor, as the two camps continued their battle for control of the House Committee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hong Kong lawmakers battle for control of the House Committee There was mayhem once again in Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday as the two camps continued their battle for control of the House Committee.More than 40 minutes before the meeting was due to get underway, pro-Beijing lawmaker Chan Kin-por was already sitting in the chairman's seat.The room hadn't yet been opened to lawmakers and it wasn't clear how he had already got inside.Security guards formed a cordon in front of him, with pan-democrats later gathering in front of them, chaos followed.The committee had failed to elect a chairperson since the council came back from its summer break last Octoberwith this holding up a series of bills, including a controversial new law banning disrespect for the national anthem.Starry Lee Wai-king from Pro-Beijing’s DAB was finally elected



