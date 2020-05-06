Watch: Heavy traffic jam at DND flyway amid lockdown 4.0
Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway on May 18.
This comes after some relieve was given in lockdown 4.0 by the Centre.
Long queues of vehicles were seen at the check post as several people came out to attend the offices on Monday.
DND connects Noida with South Delhi.
The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 31.