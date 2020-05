Taylor Swift treats her fans by releasing live tracks Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published 48 minutes ago Taylor Swift treats her fans by releasing live tracks Taylor Swift has released live versions of tracks from her 'Lover' album following the broadcast of her 'City of Lover' concert special. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Taylor Swift treats her fans by releasing live tracks! #TaylorSwift #CelebrityNews #Music #CityOfLover… https://t.co/ByjReNwgcw 1 hour ago IS GOING TO HARRYWEEN 10/31 💕🍒 Why is Taylor Swift literally the most perfect human. I love her so much. I hope I get noticed one day 😂 but she me… https://t.co/AaJUipzUqq 6 hours ago ✿t which artist treats her fans the best?? the only answer is taylor swift 1 week ago