Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vatican workers scrub-down St. Peter's Basilica

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Vatican workers scrub-down St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican workers scrub-down St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican workers sanitized every inch of the interior of the stunning St.

Peter's Basilica on Friday (May 15), as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vatican workers scrub-down St. Peter's Basilica

Scrubbing down the Vatican Workers sanitized every inch of the stunning St.

Peter's Basilica The church has remained open during Italy’s stay-at-home order but only for private prayer The Basilica underwent the deep clean ahead of reopening to tourists



Recent related news from verified sources

St. Peter’s Basilica is sanitized ahead of reopening to public

Vatican City, May 15, 2020 / 10:15 am (CNA).- Ahead of its eventual reopening to the public, St....
CNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: St. Peter's Basilica Disinfected [Video]

WEB EXTRA: St. Peter's Basilica Disinfected

Cleaners in protective gear worked to disinfect St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Friday. The Vatican has not said when Pope Francis will deliver Mass publicly from inside St. Peter's. Public masses..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published
Vatican disinfects St Peter's Basilica ahead of resumption of worship [Video]

Vatican disinfects St Peter's Basilica ahead of resumption of worship

The Vatican has started to disinfect St Peter's Basilica as it prepares to welcome worshippers back for masses from May 18. It is not yet known when Pope Francis will next preside over mass in person,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published