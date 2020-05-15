Vatican workers scrub-down St. Peter's Basilica
Vatican workers sanitized every inch of the interior of the stunning St.
Peter's Basilica on Friday (May 15), as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Scrubbing down the Vatican Workers sanitized every inch of the stunning St.
Peter's Basilica The church has remained open during Italy’s stay-at-home order but only for private prayer The Basilica underwent the deep clean ahead of reopening to tourists