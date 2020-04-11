Flattening the curve in some U.S. states Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published now Flattening the curve in some U.S. states Some states seem to be really close to flattening the curve, but others still have a lot of work to do. Data collected by NPR shows Vermont, Hawaii, Montana and Alaska are almost there, while other hot spots in the U.S. are a little farther. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Flattening the curve in some U.S. states CURVE...BUT OTHERS STILL HAVE ALOT OF WORK TO DO.DATA COLLECTED BY N-P-R...SHOWSVERMONT-- HAWAII-- MONTANA--AND ALASKA ARE ALMOST THERE.EACH STATE HAS REPORTED SINGLEDIGIT CASE NUMBERS FOR A WEEKSTRAIGHT.BUT HOT SPOTS LIKE MUCH OF THENORTHEAST-- ILLINOIS-- ANDCALIFORNIA...SEEM TO BE TAKINGONE STEP FORWARD AND TWO STEPSBACK.OVER THE LAST WEEK NEW CASENUMBERS WENT UP-- THENDOWN...BUT ULTIMATELY WENT UPAGAIN.MANY OF THEM WERE IN THETHOUSANDS BY THE END OF THEWEEK.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE REMINDINGEVERYONE TO WASH THEIR HANDSAND KEEP THEIR DISTANCEA NEW STUDY SUGGESTS COVID-19CASES COULD HA





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus cases and deaths in Nevad, May 5



According to the health state department, we've seen a decrease in deaths in our state. 28 people have died since last week compared to the 62 deaths the week before. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago RAW: Health and Human Services Secretary On Importance Of Staying Home During Holiday Weekend



California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly talks about the success of social distancing in the state so far and the importance of staying at home during the Easter weekend.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 10:20 Published on April 11, 2020