Event planners re-imagine weddings amid pandemic

But one duo is stepping in to make sure the day is still special.

The coronavirus affects one of the most important days in people’s lives, their wedding day.

The most intricate details for a brides special day....quarantine style.

Sot tyler camp, event planner-" there is so much uncertainty with covid-19 tyler camp has been helping brides plan their weddings of their lives for over a decade.

And says the coronavirus is completely changing the idea of a bride's perfect day.

Sot tyler camp - "the bride has her dream of what she wanted and changing it to a 10 to 20 is not something that they had planned for.'

But with the help of erin stubbs, owner of busylad all rentals, re imagining a trip down the aisle a lot less stressful.

Sot erin stubbs, busylad all- rentals, owner- "we've tried to work with the bride the best that we can."

With busylad providing rentals for everything from chairs, plates and tents, stubbs says the change in wedding size lead to a change in orders.

And cutting down on order numbers hasn't been easy.

Sot erin stubbs it's been something that's been very difficult because we've never been through anything like this.

We've adjusted the number of chairs, tables that kind of stuff."

But a planning a quarantine friendly wedding goes far beyond number adjustments.

Nat this is out organized space.

Keeping health in mind company work to sanitize every piece of inventory before the big day.

Making the day just a safe as it is special.

"i think its really given the bride and grooms to take a step back and realize that the fanfare that comes with the wedding, it's not what its all about.

Stubbs also told me that while most people don't choose to cancel their wedding, if they do, thjey offer a full refund on their deposit.

