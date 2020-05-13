Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' elevated MJ as player, but devalued him as a teammate
After the finale of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' the question has been raised if the doc has improved or hurt MJ's reputation.
Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the documentary has elevated Jordan's status as a player, but devalued him as a teammate.