Cat takes a virtual ride on Splash Mountain during lockdown
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Cat takes a virtual ride on Splash Mountain during lockdown

Cat takes a virtual ride on Splash Mountain during lockdown

Usually, the only kitties allowed at Disney World are "The Aristocats." This lucky cat, however, got the ride of its life on Splash Mountain.

Watch as Paisley is held in front of a video of Disney's famously wet roller coaster.

