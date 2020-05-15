Cat takes a virtual ride on Splash Mountain during lockdown
Usually, the only kitties allowed at Disney World are "The Aristocats." This lucky cat, however, got the ride of its life on Splash Mountain.
Watch as Paisley is held in front of a video of Disney's famously wet roller coaster.
Cat taking ride on virtual Splash Mountain goes viral on FacebookWho said cats hate water? This cat took a virtual ride on Disney's Splash Mountain.
The clip, filmed on May 9, shows Paisley the cat being held up by her owner Jacob doing the virtual..