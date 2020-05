Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich Disbarred Over Corruption Convictions Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 hours ago Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich Disbarred Over Corruption Convictions Three months after he returned home from prison, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich has lost his license to practice law, after the Illinois Supreme Court officially disbarred him on Monday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

