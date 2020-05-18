Noah Cyrus tearfully reflects on 'absolutely unbearable' time in sister Miley's shadow

Global  

Noah Cyrus opened up about the dark side of growing up in the spotlight in her new EP, “The End of Everything”.The singer candidly reflected on her life in the shadow of her older sister, Miley Cyrus.She took to Instagram Live to address pointed lyrics in her new song, “Young & Sad”.She said that as a child, everyone gave her a “hard time for having a hard time” being Miley’s little sister.Noah said she “always believed” she wouldn’t be good enough to step out of Miley’s shadow.As she began to tear up, Noah said she wanted to open up about her struggle ... but said she “probably won’t talk about it anymore”.Miley has shown support for her younger sister in the past, giving her tips for a life spent under constant scrutiny

