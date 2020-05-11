Noah Cyrus Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 08:51s - Published 1 week ago Noah Cyrus Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram On this episode of Actually Me, Noah Cyrus goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, IMDb, Wikipedia, Instagram, Twitter and Quora. What is she most famous for? What is the meaning behind her song "Got So High That I Saw Jesus?" Noah Cyrus’ new EP The End of Everything, including her singles "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus," and "July" as well as 5 previously unreleased songs, is available now! Https://noahcyrus.lnk.to/TheEndOfEverything 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - What up, y'all.It's Noah Cyrus and I am goingundercover on the internet.It's actually me.IMDb.January 8, 2000, Nashville,Tennessee, is true.Was born in Nashville.Noah Lindsey Cyrus is my birth name.I was named after Elden Lindsey.My great, great grandpa.Noie has just stuck aroundsince I was out the womb,I guess.Noie, Nono, that's it.I don't think I'm 5'4.ButI'm fine with it if I am.I think I'mI least I tell myself I'm 5'5 to 5'6 butI might be lying.Noah is the 5th child ofBilly Ray and Tish Cyrusand the youngest siblingof Trace and Miley Cyrus.Wow.They forgotBraison and Brandi.She was named one ofTimes Most 30 InfluentialTeens of 2017.I guess that is true.I just didn't really understandwhy me?So, it's kind of like asurreal feeling that likeyou know?When I was 17, I wason the list of like 30most influential people, youknow, and I just started music.So that's dope.Before the release of GoodCry, collaborated withthe brand Pizzaslime fora line of merchandisethat was only available for 48 hours.The items includesweatpants, hoodies, alongwith a jar filled withof Noah Tears that wasoffered for $12,000.That is half true, half false.So, I did the collab with Pizzaslimeand I never once put my tears in a bottle.But it definitely caused some controversyand pissed a lot of people off.I'm a emotional women andI cried a lot.So I thought it'll befunny to kind of likemake a joke and see whowould want to buy mysadness in a bottle.And somebody started aGoFundMe page and we hadto shut that one down real quick.So that was, for everybodythat got so work up,was not real.But I feel like I should do it now just topiss everyone off.YouTube.I would love to know hermeaning behind this song.Talking about the I GotSo High That I Saw Jesusmusic video.There's so many meanings behind the song.The song is really aboutdread and the worldand the state of world that we're inbut there's also thispoint where I woke upand II had this feeling about the worldjust thatso much is changing andare we in control of it?Are we not in control of it?Is it a good change?Is is a scary change?There's so many meanings behind this songand its not really madefor a belief systemor a certain religion.It's really made foranyone who connects to itspiritual without it beingreligious if that makes sense.Was that her dads backup vocals?No.That is PJ in the background.He sounds beautiful.So I have him sing throughoutmost of the EP with me.He does a lot of theharmonies and stuff like that.When did she get all those tattoos?Damn, I've not been keeping up.Honestly, I got my first set tattoo at 15and I just got kind ofaddicted and I learnedvery quickly that tattoos are permanent.But I covered the onethat I regret the most,which was a rock and roll emoji.Reply.Who else remembers NoahCyrus as voice of Ponyo?I do.Pretty iconic.That was pretty fun.Boy, being from MontanaI wonder how I heardMiley's dad feel aboutneither of them singing country musicbut that them beinginto this kind of musicmakes me wonder how he feels.Honestly, he just wants us todo whatever makes us happy.Could someone tell methe point of this song,referring to Make Me Cry.Like I love this song, I just don't knowwhat it's about.Honestly, it's about alove that whenever you'rethe most hurt and they're the reason whythey're the ones that you wantat the end of the day tocomfort you, which is whyI've never needed you and whyI've never hated you right nowand its kind of this toxic relationship ofback and forth love.Wikipedia.2013, Cyrus used herbirthday as an opportunityto raise funds for theban of using horse-drawncarriages in New York City.That's true!For my 13th birthday, Icalled it a Tweet 13 andit was to, you know,shut that [bleep] down inNew York cause I lovehorses and I hate going toNew York and seeing horse drawn carriages.Growing up I just rodehorses my entire lifeand I couldn't fathom theidea of horses in New Yorkgetting hit by taxes andgoing home to cement stallsand the fact that this law hasn't changedbreaks my heart and it actually makes menot want to go to New Yorkevery time I have to go there.Because I just hate seeingthe horse-drawn carriages.Most recently, she has work with PETA.First appearing in anad protesting the useof animal dissection in schools.[bleep] Seaworld.We did a campaign against Seaworld.Seaworld [bleep]and then also for dissection in schools,yeah that's super fuck up and a lotanimals die and dissectionkills animals in schools.So that is another reasonwhy I teamed up withPETA.To do the dissection killscampaign when I was younger.But Seaworld.Don't go there![bleep]Twitter!Can Noah Cyrus make more music like July?I don't know, can I?At Noah Cyrus, what camefirst the chicken of the egg?I don't know.I spent most of middle schooland high school assuming I was an altoin fact I was not, I justdidn't know how to singproperly and I'm a soprano 1.But what really showed me that I'm notan alto is I can't sing July by Noah Cyrusto save my life.If I'm being honest withyou, I don't know the [bleep]difference between alto or soprano.I just open my mouth and songs come out.So you're doing better than I can.Like what the [bleep] does that even mean?I didn't go to music school.Instagram.Have a nice day.Are you in quarantine for corona?I am.I have not left my house sincewell my show was March 10thand we got the merch wrongand we put the date onthe merch was March 11th.Fans were not very pleased.I have been quarantinedsince that show really,which is like March 11thbut I really like, you know,after like the last grocery store run.I haven't gone to thegrocery store one time.Everything's been online.The last time I did that was March 15thso that's like the lasttime I've really likeleft my house.I've just been hiding.I did a drive by for my friends birthday.Like a little, whooo!And I shot atequila through a water gun at Colesonfor his birthday so it was funny.My quarantine was rough in the beginning.I was getting reallyanxious and depressed but,you know, I fell off fromtherapy and you can't do thatyou gotta stay in your routine.And honestly, that was,you know, my bad for likenot sticking on my routinebecause that's the onething that keeps me sane.So I think I got a littlelazy in the beginningof quarantine and now I'mjust like, stay focus!And working, music and everything.That bad boy letting is so cool!Where did you get it?I got it in my friends living room.She was getting a goodgirl tattoo in cursiveon her hand and I was like, you should getbad boy on the other hand.She was like nah I don't want too.And I was like well,I'll do it so that youcan at least have like agood girl, bad boy tattoocause it'd be cool.Posted.Bad boy right there.Quora.What is Noah Cyrus famous for?I have no [bleep] idea.Sometimes I like writemy emotions on paper andsing them.But other than that Ihave no [bleep] other ideawhy anybody would wantto be interested in me.Who is taller, Noah or Miley?We're pretty even.To be honest.What should I get a NoahCyrus fan for Christmas?Some tissuesfor their issues.How old is Noah Cyrus?20.That's enough internet for me today.So I'll see you guys next time.Peace out.





