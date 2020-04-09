Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xi Jinping Pledges $2 Billion to Fight Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Xi Jinping Pledges $2 Billion to Fight Coronavirus

Xi Jinping Pledges $2 Billion to Fight Coronavirus

Xi Jinping Pledges $2 Billion to Fight Coronavirus President Xi Jinping announced China’s plan at the opening ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

President Xi Jinping, via video conference Xi added that once a vaccine is available, it “will be made a global public good.” At least 116 nations have expressed support for a draft resolution calling for the investigation of the origin and spread of the coronavirus.

China has pushed back on the calls for a review, with Xi insisting the country has been transparent.

The assembly, which is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is set to run virtually from Monday to Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 18, 2020 [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 18, 2020

China pledges $2 billion for global COVID-19 response as more than 100 countries call for an inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus. Here are your coronavirus headlines from around the world.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:55Published
Jack Dorsey Pledges to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief [Video]

Jack Dorsey Pledges to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief

Jack Dorsey Pledges to Donate $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief. Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey recently announced that he would be putting $1 billion, or roughly 28 percent of his wealth, towards..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published