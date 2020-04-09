Xi Jinping Pledges $2 Billion to Fight Coronavirus President Xi Jinping announced China’s plan at the opening ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

President Xi Jinping, via video conference Xi added that once a vaccine is available, it “will be made a global public good.” At least 116 nations have expressed support for a draft resolution calling for the investigation of the origin and spread of the coronavirus.

China has pushed back on the calls for a review, with Xi insisting the country has been transparent.

The assembly, which is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, is set to run virtually from Monday to Tuesday.