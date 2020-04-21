Global  

T Cells Play Pivotal Role In Fighting Coronavirus

The latest studies on COVID-19 and the efforts to find treatments are showing how our immune system may fight the disease.

Researchers have found that the immune system’s T cells play a pivotal role in attacking the coronavirus.

According to new data, the immune system's B cells make antibodies that block the virus, while T cells provide an additional line of attack.

Reuters reports that researchers have found that T cells from recovered patients can target the virus.

