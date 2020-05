Remembering Fred Willard, Who Died at 86 | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:55s - Published 1 hour ago Remembering Fred Willard, Who Died at 86 | THR News Fred Willard, the clever comic actor who played clueless characters to perfection on 'Fernwood 2 Night' and 'Everybody Loves Raymond', has died at 86. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources American comic actor Fred Willard passes away at the age of 86 American comic actor Fred Willard, known for his roles in films like "Best in Show" and "This Is...

Mid-Day - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like