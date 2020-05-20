Zack Synder's Cut of 'Justice League' to Be Released, Ruby Rose Exits 'Batwoman' After One Season & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 02:19s - Published
3 hours ago
Zack Synder's Cut of 'Justice League' to Be Released, Ruby Rose Exits 'Batwoman' After One Season & More | THR News
Zack Synder's Cut of 'Justice League' to Be Released, Ruby Rose Exits 'Batwoman' After One Season & More | THR News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX On Wednesday Director Zack Snyder announced his cut of "Justice League" is coming to HBO Max, in 2021.
HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to "Justice League" and it's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 7 hours ago
Ruby Rose Quits the CW's 'Batwoman' Ruby Rose Quits the CW's 'Batwoman' Her decision comes days after the show's first season finale which aired on May 17. 'Batwoman' was renewed for a second season by The CW earlier in 2020. Rose, who.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 7 hours ago