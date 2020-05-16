Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama
Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted not to look at former President Barack Obama in a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of 2016 Russia probe.
"I'm a little surprised by that statement," Trump told reporters while calling Barr "very honorable" and saying he would leave any such decision up to Barr.