Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama

Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted not to look at former President Barack Obama in a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of 2016 Russia probe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump 'surprised' Barr not investigating Obama

"I'm a little surprised by that statement," Trump told reporters while calling Barr "very honorable" and saying he would leave any such decision up to Barr.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he is surprised Attorney General Barr not looking at Obama in probe

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted...
Reuters - Published

'No criminal probe': Barr pours cold water on Trump's Obama allegations

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said, without evidence, that the Obama administration acted...
Brisbane Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

js26783_joe

JScub Durham & Barr r a disgrace to the USA! This was all Trump. Spending R tax money investigating BS! Trump 'surprised'… https://t.co/7OoCzWMv6s 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Obama renews attack on Trump over COVID-19 [Video]

Obama renews attack on Trump over COVID-19

Former President Obama said 'a lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge' in his second attack on the Trump administration.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:46Published
Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration [Video]

Mitch McConnell Apologizes For His Comments About The Obama Administration

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he made a mistake with his comments about the Obama administration. Previously, McConnell said the Obama administration didn’t leave President Donald Trump..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published