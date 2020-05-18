CAGESIDE Episode 1: A Look At First Week Back For UFC
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 11:09s - Published
The sports world opened back up last week as the UFC put on three events in eight days.
Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joined CBS3's Pat Gallen to discuss Walt Harris' return to the ring against Alistair Overeem in Saturday's main event.
Plus, Colleen talks about the difficulties in dropping a weight class like Edson Barboza has done.