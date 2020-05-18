Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CAGESIDE Episode 1: A Look At First Week Back For UFC

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 11:09s - Published
CAGESIDE Episode 1: A Look At First Week Back For UFC

CAGESIDE Episode 1: A Look At First Week Back For UFC

The sports world opened back up last week as the UFC put on three events in eight days.

Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joined CBS3's Pat Gallen to discuss Walt Harris' return to the ring against Alistair Overeem in Saturday's main event.

Plus, Colleen talks about the difficulties in dropping a weight class like Edson Barboza has done.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this