Celebrating senior citizens in Harrison County

Each May, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and the Harrison County Resources Agency celebrated ‘Older Americans Month,’ but the COVID-19 threat has put restrictions on many events planned for this month-long celebration.

News 25's Toni Miles takes us to the Frances Fredericks Senior Complex at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center in Gulfport to show how the community pitched in to serve and celebrate our local seniors today. "How are you?

Good to see you!"

The parking lot of the frances- fredericks senior complex - came to life monday although- doors to this - and the other - six - senior centers in harrison- county- have remained closed- to the public since march 16th- due to the threat of covid- - 19.

"Did you get Ms. Pam a t-shirt?"

That hasn't stopped director Eunice Hollingsworth -- or others with the Harrison County Senior Resources Agency being, well resourceful and coming up with creative ways to still serve local seniors. Eunice Hollingsworth, Harrison County Senior Resources Agency Executive Director: "Every Monday since then we have been giving out chef stable meals. These meals are pre-packaged, five in a box. Seniors drive by, pick them up and of course, we are keeping our social distance, gloved and all masked up."

Seniors drive by- pick them up and of - course, we are keeping our- social distance, gloved and all- masked up."

And monday marked an extra- special delivery.

Eunice Hollingsworth, Harrison County Senior Resources Agency Executive Director: "May is Older Americans Month.

For 57 years, we have been celebrating Older Americans Month in the month of May.

Well this year is a little bit different.

We had to improvise. We couldn't have all the events which we had previously scheduled.

We are giving them a gift bag along with their meals.

In the gift bags are all sorts of things-pens, pads, fliers about Older Americans Month and also flier about the pandemic because we want them to stay safe.

The centers are still closed.

All the seven senior centers in Harrison County remain closed until the state tells us when we can reopen."

Toni Miles, News 25: "This year's theme: 'Make your mark,' honoring all of the local seniors in our area who paved the way for the rest of us."

Kent Jones, Harrison County Supervisor District 4: "Absolutely.

We have to set the standards, and can't emphasize enough how they paved that way. We have a lot of things planned throughout the year.

We had bigger plans for May, but unfortunately because of the pandemic we couldn't pull it off."

But they all still made their - mark.

Eunice Hollingsworth, Harrison County Senior Resources Agency Executive Director: "Make your mark in the community.

Make your mark at the senior center.

Make your mark at home.

Just make your mark."

In Gulfport, Toni Miles, News 25.

