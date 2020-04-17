Celebrating senior citizens in Harrison County

Global  

Each May, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and the Harrison County Resources Agency celebrated ‘Older Americans Month,’ but the COVID-19 threat has put restrictions on many events planned for this month-long celebration.

Each may, the harrison county - board of supervisors and- the harrison county senior- resources agency- celebrate older americans month- but the covid-19 threat - has put restrictions on many- events planned for this - month-long celebration.

- news 25's toni miles takes us t- the frances fredericks- senior complex at the isiah - fredericks community- center in gulfport to show how- the community - pitched in to serve and - celebrate our local seniors - today.- - "how are you?

Good to see you!"

The parking lot of the frances- fredericks senior complex - came to life monday although- doors to this - and the other - six - senior centers in harrison- county- have remained closed- to the public since march 16th- due to the threat of covid- - 19.

- nats: "did you get ms. pam a t-shirt?"

That hasn't stopped director- eunice hollingsworth -- or others with the harrison - county senior resrouces - agency being, well- resourceful- and coming up with- creative ways to still serve- local seniors.- eunice hollingsworth, harrison- county senior resources agency- executive - director: "every monday since then we have been giving out- chef stable meals.- these meals are pre-packaged, - five in a box.

Seniors drive by- pick them up and of - course, we are keeping our- social distance, gloved and all- masked up."

And monday marked an extra- special delivery.

- eunice hollingsworth, harrison- county senior resources agency- executive - director: " may is older americans month.

For 57 years,- we have been- celebrating older americans - month in the month of may.

Well- this year is a- little bit different.

We had to- improvise.- &lt;splice>- we couldn't have all the events- which we had previously - scheduled.

&lt;splice> - " we are giving them a gift bag along with their meals.

In the- gift bags are all sorts of- things-pens, pads, fliers about- older americans month and also - flier about the - pandemic because we want them t- stay safe.

The centers are stil- closed.

All the - seven senior centers in harriso- county remain closed until the- state tells us when we- can reopen."

Toni miles, news 25: " this year's theme: "make your mark, honoring all of the - local seniors in our area who - paved the way for the rest of - us."

Kent jones, harrison county - supervisor district 4: " absolutely.

We have to set the- standards, and can't empahsize- enough how they paved that way.- we have a lot of- things planned throughout the - year.

We had bigger plans for - may, but- unfortunately because of the- pandemic we couldn't pull it- off."

But they all still made their - mark.

- eunice hollingsworth, harrison- county senior resources agency- executive - director: " make your mark in the community.

Make your mark a- the - senior center.

Make your mark - at home.

Just make your mark."

In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

- - - -




