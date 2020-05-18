dv on the rise

Coronavirus is creating new tensions among spouses.

Thanks for joining us for 44news at six-- i'm jessica hartman we begin tonight with a deeper look into the arrest rates related to domestic violence 9-1-1 calls across the tri-state reporter tyler druin has been going over the numbers today-- he joins us now with what he's learned domestic violence arrests have risen in owensboro- during the stay at home order officers stress no matter what - abuse is still taking place.

"often times in domestic violences cases the preparatory is someone you are very close to" families have been cooped up at home for months while we fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many hunkered down small spaces, feeling the impacts from sudden job losses and financial burdens.

"a lot of times a domestic violence report might be encouraged by friends or family, they raise the red flag and really encourage you to seek help" evansville attorney jonathon danks says victims are scared to call out scared of having no where to live - explaining the downward tread - as more people are limiting themselves to family or friends "we're not seeing any kind of spike, i've had a lot of people ask me about domestic violence, we don't know why, but our domestic violence has went down" we looked back through police reports the last two month - in evansville - the domestic violence numbers are down by six reports compared to this time last year - "the people here, with everything going on with the pandemic, everybody is trying to do their part, getting along, not putting undue stress and wasting unnecessary resources.

The numbers in henderson are trending the same - 15 domestic violence arrests in the last 8 weeks - that number down from 2019.

In madisonville - domestic violence arrests are down 55% during the same time period - this comes as domestic violence shelters are running out of beds because of heighten restrictions - counselors telling victims to seek help - as they fear more cases are going unreported.

The police chief in mount carmel, illinois says his department hasn't made a domestic violence arrest during the outbreak - live in henderson, tyler druin 44news.

