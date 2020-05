A JSU football player is going to Harvard Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:36s - Published 1 hour ago A JSU football player is going to Harvard Jackson State's Jordan Jefferson has done almost everything a student could want during college. He played football for the Tigers, became SGA president and is a Rhodes Scholar finalist. Now he's going to the Ivy league instead of a pro league. Harvard is the next step for Jordan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A JSU football player is going to Harvard HE WAS 65 YEARS OLD.THANK YOU JACKSON STATEUNIVERSITY FOR INSTILLING ME ANDDEVELOP ME TO THE MAN.I AM TODAY FOR GRADUATE SCHOOL.I’LL BE ATTENDING HARVARDUNIVERSITY FORMER JACKSON STATERECEIVER.JORDAN.JEFFERSON IS GOING TO THE OTHERLEAGUE THE IVY LEAGUE THECALLAWAY ALUM HAS HAD A FULLCAREER AT JSU.HE PLAYED FOOTBALL THROUGHOUTCOLLEGE BECAME SGA PRESIDENT,AND THAT WASN’T ALL HE ALSOBECAME A RHODES SCHOLARS FINE.THIS NOW.HE’S HEADED TO HARVARD TO GET AMASTERS IN PUBLIC POLICY.HE HOPES TO BE AN INSPIRATION TOTHOSE IN JACKSON.IT’S LIKE A DREAM COME TRUE.I’VE BEEN WANTING TO ATTENDHARVARD SINCE LIKE NINTH OR 10THGRADE.I’M VERY EXCITED BECAUSE I’MREPRESENTING MY UNIVERSITY ON AWORLD RENOWNED INTERNATIONALSTAGE AND I WANT TO BE RELATABLETO MY TO MY PEOPLE FROM JACKSONMISSISSIPPI THAT YOU CAN DO ITAS WELL.YOU CAN GO TO HARBOR IF YOU PUTYOURSELF IN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONAND KEEP A POSITIVE ATTITUDE.NOW.JORDAN SAYS HIS EXPERIENCE ONTHE FOOTBALL TEAM HAS HELPED HIMEXCEL IN COLLEGE AND TAKE THENEXT STEP TO HARVARD.HE CREDITS JSU’S HEAD FOOTBALLCOACH.DOING ONE SIMPLE THING THAT MADEA HUGE DIFFERENCE IN HISDEVELOPMENT.COACH HENDRIX WAS A GREAT COACHFOR ME BECAUSE HE WAS VERYRELATABLE AND A VERY FATHERFIGURE BUT REALLY WHAT HEINSTILLED IN ME WAS THAT YOU CANDO ALL THINGS YOU WANT TOBECAUSE I BELIEVE YOU HONESTLY,THAT’S ALL IT TAKES SPECIAL FROMA PERSON LIKE ME.SOMETIMES I FEEL DOWN BUTMOTIVATION FROM SOMEBODY THATYOU LOOK UP TO IS VERY GREAT ANDJORDAN PLANS TO GIVE BACK





You Might Like

Tweets about this Nick Niehaus RT @JoeCookSports: Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Jordan Jefferson can call himself a Rhodes Scholar finalist, SGA president and now a… 8 minutes ago Joe Cook Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Jordan Jefferson can call himself a Rhodes Scholar finalist, SGA president and n… https://t.co/8NEs4LdLW6 1 hour ago